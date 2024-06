L&T Construction Wins Orders for Buildings & Factories Business

Mumbai, June 18 : Engineering major, Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Tuesday said it’s Buildings & Factories (B&F) vertical has won multiple orders in India.

It has secured an order from the Asian Institute of Gastroenterology, Hyderabad for constructing a super-speciality hospital at Gachibowli in the city. The scope includes civil structures, finishes, fa?ade, interiors, MEP services, paramedical and external development jobs, including landscaping. The total built up area is 1.1 mn sq ft.

Further, an order has been secured from a prestigious client for the construction of office space in Mumbai with an approximate built-up area of 13 lakh sq ft. The scope includes civil and composite steel structure for 2B+G+6P+18 office floors.

The project is scheduled to be completed in 20 months. This demonstrates customer confidence in B&F’s expertise in executing fast track steel structures with composite steel technology. (Agencies)