LS Speaker Om Birla in Gulmarg to meet PRI representatives

Gulmarg, Sep 1: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla arrived here on Wednesday to meet the representatives of Panahayat Raj Institutions (PRIs) and different officials.

He is scheduled to address members of PRI from north Kashmir besides meet officials of different departments.

Mr Birla arrived here from Srinagar, where he inaugurated 4th parliamentary outreach programme for strengthening Parliamentary Raj Institutions (PRIs) on Tuesday.

The LS speaker arrived in Srinagar on Augut 29 and have detailed discussion about functioning of PRI in the Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory (UT).

He visited famed health resort of Pahalgam on August 30 and had met PRI members there. (Agencies)