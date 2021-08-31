LS Speaker calls for strengthening democratic institutions

Srinagar, Aug 31: Strengthening democratic institutions is a collective responsibility, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said on Tuesday after inaugurating a Parliamentary Outreach programme in Srinagar, which is being attended by representatives of Panchayats in the union territory.

“All institutions are working collectively towards strengthening democratic institutions in Jammu and Kashmir,” Speaker Om Birla said, according to a statement.

“Making democratic institutions strong, accountable, and transparent requires collective efforts,” he said.

He said democracy is a way of life in India, and a part of Indian culture.

Birla is visiting Jammu and Kashmir as a part of the Parliamentary Outreach Programme, aimed at strengthening the Panchayati Raj Institutions in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Parliamentary Outreach Program is an initiative to strengthen grassroots level institutions.

An outreach program was held in Ladakh on August 27, which was attended by around 195 Panchayat representatives.

Earlier, outreach programs were held in Dehradun in Uttarakhand in January, and Shillong in Meghalaya in February.