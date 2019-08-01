LS passes amendments to Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code

NEW DELHI: Lok Sabha on Thursday passed amendments to the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, with the government asserting that the spirit behind the law is not to

allow companies to die.

Rajya Sabha has already passed the bill and with its passage in the lower house, the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code is set to be amended.

Responding to the debate on the bill, Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the liquidation of a company is not the sole agenda of the

Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code.

As many as seven sections of the Code are to be amended. Once the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) begins, it has to be completed in 330 days, including

litigation stages and judicial process, the minister said, citing proposed amendments. (AGENCIES)