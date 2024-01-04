Low Visibility In Northern States, Affects Affects Normal Life, Flight Operations

NEW DELHI, Jan 4: A dense fog over northern and north-eastern parts of the country such as Uttar Pradesh, Chandigarh, Rajasthan and Bihar has resulted in very low visibility, affected normal life and delayed flight operations on Thursday, morning.

“Fog conditions observed (at 0830 hours IST of today): Very Dense fog over Jammu, Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh, West Rajasthan,Uttar Pradesh, Bihar; Dense Fog over Delhi, Uttarakhand, East rajasthan, East Madhya Pradesh and Tripura and Moderate Fog over West MP, Odisha and Manipur. India” Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Visibility recorded at 0530 hours IST, in metres in Uttar Pradesh indicated Bareilly at 25, in Lucknow visibility was up to 25 mts, in Bahraich it was 25, in Prayagraj it was 50, Varanasi recorded 50, Gorakhpur was at 200 and in Sultanpur it was 200, the IMD said.

According to the IMD visibility recorded (at 0830 hours IST of today) (metres):

Jammu & Kashmir: Jammu- 25

Punjab: Patiala-25; Amritsar-50

Haryana-Chandigarh: Chandigarh & Ambala – 25 each, Karnal-50

Delhi: Ayanagar-50

Uttarakhand: Pant Nagar and Nainital – 50 each.

In Uttar Pradesh the visibility recorded was: Gorakhpur- 0, Jhansi and Bahraich-25 each; Bareilly, Lucknow and Varanasi-50 each, Sultanpur-200

Rajasthan: Bikaner-25; Kota, Jaipur and Ajmer-50 each, Jaisalmer-200

Bihar: Purnea-25

Madhya Pradesh: Sagar-50, Gwalior and Khajuraho-200 each.

Odisha: Rourkela -200

Jharkhand: Daltonganj – 200

Tripura: Agartala-50

Manipur: Imphal- 200.

Several flight operations were delayed at Delhi airport due to low visibility amid fog

.Dense and thick fog in Uttar Pradesh’s Gorakhpur reduced the visibility in the area.

Visibility was reduced due to thick fog in the Bhankrota area of Jaipur in Rajasthan on Wednesday morning.

According to IMD, Delhi is likely to see extreme cold in the next next few days with minimum temperature touching 7 degree Celsius on January 3. (Agencies)