Low intensity quake hits Shimla

Shimla, Oct 25: A low intensity earthquake of magnitude 2.1 shook Himachal Pradesh’s capital early on Monday, the meteorological department said.

There was no report of any casualty or damage to property, officials said.

The epicentre of the earthquake was at a depth of 5 km in Shimla district, the department said, adding that tremors were felt in and around the district at 4.08 am. (Agencies)