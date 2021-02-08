Low intensity earthquake jolts J&K

SRINAGAR: A low intensity earthquake, measuring 3.5 on Richter scale, hit Kashmir valley on Monday.

An official said the quake measuring 3.5 on the Richter scale occurred in J&K on Monday at 0456 hrs.

“The coordinates of the earthquake are latitude 34.22 degrees north and longitude 73.61 degrees east. The epi-centre was in J&K region and its depth was 30 km,” he said. (AGENCIES)