Lot of good things happening in Kashmir; investment coming, unemployment going: Shah

‘35,000 representatives replaced 3 families’

*Won’t tolerate any provocation with Army, borders

Sanjeev Pargal

JAMMU, Feb 28: Union Home Minister Amit Shah today said a lot of good things have been happening in Jammu and Kashmir with investments coming, unemployment going and democracy percolating at the grassroots levels with 35,000 representatives working for the people instead of three families.

Shah said this in an interview to TV9 channel.

“A lot of good things have been taking place in Kashmir. Educational institutions are functioning regularly for last five years. Cinema halls have reopened after 3 decades. Muharram procession was also taken out in the Valley after 30 years,” the Home Minister said.

Replying to a question on abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution of India which granted special status to erstwhile State of Jammu and Kashmir, he said Kashmir has witnessed major changes after scrapping of the Article.

“Stone pelting has ended. Terrorism is almost over. A lot has changed in the Valley post abrogation of Article 370,” Shah asserted.

The Central Government had abrogated Article 370 of the Constitution of India granting special status to erstwhile State of Jammu and Kashmir on August 5, 2019 and bifurcated it into two Union Territories of J&K and Ladakh.

Referring to investment proposals being received by Jammu and Kashmir Government after introduction of New Industrial Policy, the Union Home Minister said investment has been coming to Jammu and Kashmir and unemployment has been going.

“Earlier, three families ruled Jammu and Kashmir under the garb of Article 370 but now 35,000 elected representatives are serving the people,” he said, adding that democracy has taken roots in the Union Territory.

To a question on Pakistan occupied Jammu Kashmir (PoJK), Shah said he won’t disclose it here.

The Home Minister said when India conducted air strikes and surgical strikes, few people said there will be a war but Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared that the India will fight and win.

“We will not tolerate any provocation with our Army and borders,” he added.

Shah launched a scathing attack at the INDIA bloc saying that the anti-BJP alliance is a coalition of “power-hungry and dynastic parties”. Asserting that entire Congress and the INDI Alliance is disintegrating, he said they can’t keep themselves united. He added that the INDI Alliance will crumble after Lok Sabha polls.

Shah said Congress leader Sonia Gandhi’s main aim is to make her son Rahul Gandhi Prime Minister of the country. Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and RJD chief Lalu Prasad want to make their sons as Chief Ministers, he said, adding that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wants to make her nephew Abhishek as the Chief Minister.

“The BJP Government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi never took decisions which were “populist”, but were “pro-people”, he said.

Asked when the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) will be implemented across the country, the Union Home Minister said that it is a major social reform, and there should be an open debate on it in the country. He further said that the people should be made aware of the history of the UCC, and it should be implemented in the country after extensive discussion. The Uttarakhand Assembly earlier this month passed UCC Bill, aimed at bringing uniformity in civil laws.

Exuding confidence that the BJP Government will return to power in the coming Lok Sabha polls, Shah appealed to the public to ensure that the NDA crosses the 400-seat mark and wins the polls.

“I want to appeal to the public to reject casteism, corruption and dynasty,” he said.