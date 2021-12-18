Sajad Lone hits out at NC over its ‘U-turn’ on delimitation commission

Srinagar, Dec 18: Peoples Conference (PC) President Sajad Lone on Saturday hit out at the National Conference (NC) over what he called its “U-turn” on Delimitation Commission.

Reminding NC of its statement that participation in the Delimitation Commission would tantamount to accepting the events of abrogation of Article 370, Lone asked the party to explain its change of mind.

“Please at least have the courtesy to … explain… ‘Chit bhi meri, patt be meri’ won’t work. Era of multiple speeches in multiple places is over,” he tweeted.

In another tweet, People’s Conference asked NC what compelled it to participate in the proceedings of the Delimitation Commission.

“These are the utterances of Dr. Farooq Abdullah. What changed between then and now for the NC to now participate? Is it not tantamount to endorsing August 5 decisions now? There is a limit on monopoly on morality,” the party said.

The Delimitation Commission was set up last year to redraw the electoral constituencies of Jammu and Kashmir and four northeastern states.

The Union Ministry earlier this month said the J&K Delimitation Commission endeavours to complete the exercise of redrawing boundaries of Assembly and parliamentary constituencies in the union territory “as early as possible”. (Agencies)