Lok Sabha Takes Up Delhi Services Bill, Amit Shah Attacks AAP Government Over “Corruption”

New Delhi, Aug 3: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday moved the bill to replace the ordinance for control of services in Delhi for consideration and passing in Lok Sabha.

Moving the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023 in the House, the Home Minister said there are provisions in the Constitution that allow the Centre to make laws for Delhi.

Amit Shah made a strong attack on the AAP government and said that the administrative arrangement in Delhi was working fine under various governments until a new party came to power in the national capital in 2015.

Taking a veiled dig at AAP, he said the aim of the party is not to work for people but to “fight” with the Centre.

He also targeted AAP and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over alleged corruption in the renovation of bungalows.

“In the year 2015, a party came to power in Delhi whose only motive was to fight, not serve…The problem is not getting right to do transfer postings, but getting control of the vigilance department to hide their corruption like building their bungalows,” Amit Shah said.

With AAP a member of the I.N..D.I.A bloc of opposition parties, Amit Shah said they should support the bill on the basis of what is good for Delhi and not on any other consideration.

He said Delhi being the national capital has special provisions in Constitution.

The ordinance on the control of services in Delhi was promulgated in May days after the Supreme Court verdict on the issue.

The Bill empowers the Central Government to make rules in connection with the affairs of the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi including the functions, terms and other conditions of service of officers and employees.

Arvind Kejriwal has been seeking support of opposition parties against the bill, especially in the Rajya Sabha.

Parties of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (I.N.D.I.A) are opposing the bill. (AGENCIES)