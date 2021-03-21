Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla tests positive for COVID-19

NEW DELHI: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla was admitted to AIIMS COVID Centre after testing positive for coronavirus on Saturday. His condition is stable, confirmed an official statement on Sunday.

“Shree Om Birla, Member of Parliament and Speaker of the Lok Sabha tested positive for Covid on March 19. He was admitted to AIIMS Covid Centre for observation on March 20. He is stable and all his parameters are normal,” the statement read.

The condition of the Lok Sabha Speaker is stable, it added. (AGENCY)