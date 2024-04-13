Lok Sabha Polls | Congress Will Abolish Agniveer Scheme: Raj Babbar

Jammu, Apr 13: Senior Congress leader and party’s star campaigner Raj Babbar on Saturday hit out at the Modi government for spoiling the future of youth and dashing their dreams to join armed forces by launching angniveer scheme and assured that Congress will abolish the scheme and restore regular recruitments after coming to power at the centre.

Addressing a public rally at Udhampur along with former union minister and AICC I/C J&K affairs Bharat Sinh Solanki, JKPCC President Vikar Rasool Wani, Congress candidate Choudhary Lal Singh, alliance leaders former minister Harshdev Singh, former minister Dr Manohar Lal Sharma, AICC Coordinators Senior vice President Ravinder Sharma & Naresh Gupta, Kanta Andotra, Indu Pawar and several other senior leaders of Congress, NC and other parties, Raj Babbar lashed out at the anti- youth, anti-poor, anti-farmers policies of the Modi government.

Follow the Daily Excelsior channel on WhatsApp

The AICC leader asked the people to bring a change to get back good days as people are fed up with the policies and programs of BJP and also its economic policies.

He said that congress will bring about change for the betterment of youth, farmer, women and workers as guaranteed in the Naya pattar (Guarantee card).

Raj Babbar lauded the leadership of the Choudhary Lal Singh who is crusader against injustice and fights for the rights of poor and downtrodden. He said I have seen Lal Singh fighting for the cause of common man and rights of his people and again he will represent you effectively as reflected in the crowd here.

The Congress leader said BJP has given injustice to the people of Jammu and Kashmir in every sphere and it’s time to bring about change through ballot.

AICC Senior leader Incharge JK affairs Bharat Sinh Solanki questioned Prime Minister Modi government for befooling the people in the name of Gujarat model.

People of Jammu and Kashmir were deprived of their status, rights and dignity . The youth are facing worst kind of unemployment and people exploited who want to teach lesson to BJP..

Prime minister and other top leaders are rushing one after others for campaign as they know that people have made up their mind to bring about change for better future of J&K.

JKPCC President Vikar Rasool Wani hit out at BJP and Modi government for destroying democratic system in Jammu and Kashmir. The rights of people have been snatched, resources looted and our state downgraded.

The large crowd here the very next day of Prime Minister’s rally is indicator of the mood of people who want to punish BJP for the injustice and sufferings faced by them.

Choudhary Lal Singh in his hard hitting speech assured people to fight for the rights and dignity of people of Jammu & Kashmir who have been deprived of their identity, status, dignity and rights to land, jobs, resources.

He alleged that people were subjected to worst kind of injustice by the BJP regime and deprived of their representatives to raise the voice of people in legislature and the time has come to rise and throw BJP out of power.

He thanked people for the whole hearted support and also the Alliance partners like National conference, Harshdev Singh and others for their full support and said INDIA alliance will form the government at the centre.

Former minister Harshdev Singh lambasted the BJP for crushing the democratic rights of people of J&K and treating them in worst way in ten years. The authoritarian way of working and misuse of power and their economic policies have forced people to decide to teach them a lesson this time and Choudhary Lal Singh will win with huge margin, he added.