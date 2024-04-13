“BJP Is Afraid Of INDIA Bloc And Its Candidates”: Farooq Abdullah

SRINAGAR, Apr 13: Former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir and National Conference (NC) leader Farooq Abdullah on Saturday said that the BJP is afraid of the INDIA bloc and its candidates.

Farooq also asked, Why can’t the Prime Minister grant statehood to Jammu and Kashmir now?

“India Bloc will win all six seats. What is a dynasty? We are elected through elections. Is there no dynasty in PM Modi’s party? Is this only in the National Conference and Congress? When an industrialist wants to make his children industrialists, does he have to take votes? But we have to take it, we have to go to the people and work for them. If we don’t, they will reject us,” he said.

“BJP is afraid of the alliance and its candidates. They don’t know what to do. The only propaganda they have is falsehood. Why can’t the Prime Minister grant us statehood now? What is he waiting for? He comes to Udhampur and promises that,” he added.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured that the Centre is committed to restoring statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, adding that assembly elections will also be held soon.

“The time is not far when assembly elections will be held in Jammu and Kashmir also. Jammu and Kashmir will get back its state status. You will be able to share your dreams with your MLAs, and your ministers,” PM Modi said while addressing a public rally in Udhampur.

He pointed out that now after decades, elections were taking place in Jammu and Kashmir without fear of terrorism and cross border firing.

“Vikas bhi ho raha hai, vishvaas bhi badh raha hai” (there is progress and confidence), the Prime Minister said.

The state of Jammu and Kashmir was reorganized into a union territory in October 2019. The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization Act 2019 was passed in 2019, and Article 370 of the Constitution of India, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, was abrogated.

The BJP had won three out of six seats in Jammu and Kashmir in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. The National Conference won the remaining three seats.