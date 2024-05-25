Lok Sabha Polls | 6 Hurt In Clash Outside Polling Booth In J&K’s Poonch

Mendhar/Jammu, May 25: Six persons including four women suffered minor injuries in a clash between supporters of two candidates outside a polling station in Mendhar sub-division in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district on Saturday, May 25, officials said.

However, the voting at the polling station in the Shahpur sector continued without any disruption as police intervened and separated the clashing groups, they said.

An FIR was registered by police and further investigation is on, the officials said.

Poonch is part of the Anantnag-Rajouri parliamentary constituency where polling is underway in the sixth phase on Saturday.

“It is hereby clarified that a minor scuffle took place outside the polling station causing very minor injuries to a few persons.

“The altercation was stopped in time and an FIR has been lodged in the matter. Polling did not get interrupted at any time and went on smoothly,” the office of deputy commissioner, Poonch, said on X. (PTI)