Lok Sabha pays tribute to Parliament attack victims

NEW DELHI, Dec 13:

The Lok Sabha on Wednesday paid tributes to those who laid down their lives while fighting terrorists who attacked Parliament on December 13, 2001.

As soon as the House met for the day, Speaker Om Birla paid tributes and said it stands with the families of the people who sacrificed their lives while fighting the terrorists.

The fight against terrorism will continue, he added.

As a mark of respect for the deceased, the members also stood in silence for a brief while.

On December 13, 2001, terrorists of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) attacked Parliament complex and opened fire.

Their attempt to storm Parliament House was foiled by personnel from the Parliament Security Service, CRPF and Delhi Police.

Nine people, including eight security personnel, had died in the attack. (PTI)