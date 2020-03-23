Lok Sabha gives standing ovation to healthcare workers on frontline of COVID-19

NEW DELHI, Mar 23:

The Lok Sabha on Monday gave a standing ovation to health officials and emergency workers who are working tirelessly in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Speaker Om Birla said, on Sunday, the nation in one voice applauded and expressed gratefulness to the health workers, airport staff, police and media who worked relentlessly in this hour of crisis.

The country was one in fight against the dreaded pandemic, he said, and added that the House appreciates this with gratefulness.

Mr Birla said President Ram Nath Kovind, Congress leader in the House Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, his counterpart in Odisha Naveen Patnaik among others expressed gratitude by clapping.

He said, ”I would like to say that the whole House was with them.”

”We should follow the rules in a disciplined manner, help people and maintain social distancing to curb the spread of the virus, he added.”

Mr Birla stressed that the country should fight the dreaded disease like one family.

Congress leader Mr Chowdhury and DMK leader T R Baalu demanded that the government declare some special financial package who were economically affected by the novel corona outbreak. Responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal, people across India on Sunday evening clapped, rang bells, blew conch shells and beat metal plates on balconies in solidarity with the health workers and emergency workers who are working tirelessly in the wake of the Covid-19 outbreak.

The whole House where Prime Minister Modi was also present, stood at their places and gave a standing ovation to thank those at the forefront of combating COVID-19. (UNI)