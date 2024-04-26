Lok Sabha Elections | Jammu Records Overall 57.76 % Voting Till 3:00 PM

JAMMU, Apr 26: A voter turnout of over 57.76 percent has been recorded in eight hours of polling in the Jammu Parliamentary Constituency up to 3:00 pm.

As per the data released by the office of Chief Election Officer, J&K, Gulabgarh (ST) has recorded 63.07% polling, Reasi 64.19%, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi 64.77%, Ramgrah (SC) 58.95%, Samba 61.36%, Vijaypur 56.39%, Bishnah (SC) 59.85%, Suchetgarh (SC) 55.7%, R S Pora-Jammu South 52.37%, Bahu 49.31%, Jammu East 53.33%,Nagrota 61.76%,Jammu West 50.17%, Jammu North 51.95%, Marh (SC) 60.71%, Akhnoor (SC) 65.78%, Chhamb 60.19% and Kalakote-Sunderbani has registered 59.39% voting till 3:00pm.