Lok Sabha Elections | Over 25.93% Voter Turnout Recorded Till 11:00 AM

JAMMU, Apr 26: “The Jammu Parliamentary Constituency has recorded 25.93 per cent voting in all its polling stations up to 11:00 am”, communicated the office of Chief Election Officer, J&K.

Click Here To Follow Our WhatsApp Channel

As per the given break up, Gulabgarh (ST) has recorded 31.1% polling, Reasi 33.79%, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi 31.25%, Ramgrah (SC) 28.28%, Samba 29.59%, Vijaypur 25.44%, Bishnah (SC) 27.63%, Suchetgarh (SC) 25.71%, R S Pora-Jammu South 24.46%, Bahu 21.04%, Jammu East 21.72%, Nagrota 29.4%, Jammu West 19.39%, Jammu North 23.25%, Marh (SC) 29.16%, Akhnoor (SC) 29.75%, Chhamb 25.13% and Kalakote-Sunderbani has registered 29.79% till 11am.