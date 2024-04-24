Lok Sabha Elections | Over 17.80 Lakh Voters To Decide Fate Of 22 Candidates In Jammu PC On April 26

ECI establishes 2416 polling stations across PC

JAMMU, Apr 24: Over 17.80 lakh voters will decide the fate of 22 candidates contesting from 5-Jammu Parliamentary Constituency in the second phase of Lok Sabha polls to be held on April 26.

The Jammu parliamentary constituency is spread over 18 Assembly segments in four districts including Reasi, Samba, Jammu and Rajouri.

According to the figures provided by the office of Returning Officer 5-Jammu Parliamentary Constituency, there are 17,80,835 registered voters in Jammu PC including 9,21,095 male, 8,59,712 female and 28 transgender electors. Among these 37,822 (37,025 male and 797 female) are service voters.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has set up 2416 polling stations across the constituency including 18 Green Polling Stations, 46 Pink Polling Stations and 18 PwD manned polling stations.

Reasi district with three Assembly Constituencies, including Gulabgarh (ST), Reasi and Shri Mata Vaishno Devi, has 23,52,62 voters including 12,33,23 male, 11,19,36 female and three transgender voters. Among these 1393 are service voters (1364 male, 29 female). The ECI has set up 425 polling stations across the district including 97 vulnerable and 16 critical.

Samba district, comprising three Assembly Constituencies including Ramgrah (SC), Samba and Vijaypur has 2,59,198 voters, including 1,32,861 male, 1,26,336 female and one transgender voter. Among these 10,269 (10,073 male, 196 female) are service voters. The ECI has set up 365 polling stations in the district, including 72 critical.

Similarly, Jammu district, comprising 11 Assembly Constituencies including Bishnah (SC), Suchetgarh (SC), R S Pura-Jammu South, Bahu, Jammu East, Nagrota, Jammu West, Jammu North, Marh (SC), Akhnoor (SC) and Chhamb has 11,89,389 electors, including 6,13,988 male, 5,75,378 female and 23 transgender voters. Among these are also 24,315 service voters (23,768 male, 547 female). The ECI has set up 1488 polling stations across the district, including 38 vulnerable and 15 critical.

Likewise, Rajouri district with only Kalakote-Sunderbani Assembly Constituency falling in Jammu PC, has 96,986 voters (50,923 male, 46,062 female) and one transgender voter. Among these 1845 (1820 male, 25 female) are service voters. The ECI has set up 138 polling stations in the Assembly Constituency, including 88 vulnerable and 14 critical.

The R S Pura-Jammu South Assembly Constituency has the highest number of 1,24,744 voters (64,687 male, 60,054 female), three transgender voters including 1592 service. The EC has set up 147 polling stations across this AC.

Similarly, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Assembly segment of Reasi district has the lowest number of 55,737 voters (29,340 male, 26,397 female including 271 service voters) and the election authorities have set up 91 polling stations across the segment.