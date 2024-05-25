SRINAGAR, May 25: The voter turnout is picking up and witnessing a substantial surge with 23.34 percent electors casting their votes in the entire constituency by 11 am.
Elaborate arrangements have been made to facilitate the voters and polling personnel for smooth and successful conduct of these prestigious elections.
Lok Sabha Elections | Anantnag-Rajouri PC Registers 23.34% Voter Turnout Till 11 AM
