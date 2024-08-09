Lok Sabha adjourned sine die

NEW DELHI, Aug 9: The Lok Sabha was adjourned sine die on Friday, one sitting ahead of the scheduled end of the session.

The current session of the Parliament was scheduled to end on August 12 but Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla adjourned the House sine die (for an indefinite period).

The Rajya Sabha was also adjourned sine die on Friday.

Birla said the productivity of the House was above 130 per cent.

During this session, the House passed several key pieces of legislation, including the Finance Bill, 2024, and the Appropriation Bill, 2024 — both crucial for the Union budget.

Additionally, the Jammu and Kashmir Appropriation Bill, 2024, and the Indian Aircraft Bill, 2024, were among the four Bills passed.

The session also witnessed the introduction of a Bill to amend the Wakf Act, 1995, which was subsequently referred to a joint committee of Parliament amid protests from opposition members over its provisions.

Birla highlighted the accomplishments of the session, noting that the Lok Sabha held 15 sittings over a total of 115 hours.

The general discussion on the Union Budget 2024-25 was a significant focus, engaging 181 members in a debate that spanned 27 hours and 19 minutes.

Throughout the session, the Lower House addressed various matters of public importance, with 400 issues raised and 86 starred questions answered, he said.

A total of 1,345 papers were laid on the table and the House heard 30 statements from ministers, including three suo motu statements under Rule 372, the speaker said.

The session also included discussions on India’s preparations for the Olympic Games and the devastating impact of landslides and floods around the country.

However, the discussion on a private member’s resolution concerning the regulation of airfare, introduced by Shafi Parambil, remained incomplete.

The speaker expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, and members of various parties for their cooperation in ensuring smooth conduct of the session. (PTI)