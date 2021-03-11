Nagpur Lockdown From March 15-21, Essential Services To Continue

Mumbai: Nagpur in Maharashtra will go under lockdown for a week, from March 15 to March 21, due to the rising cases of coronavirus in the city. Essential services such as vegetable and fruit shops and milk booths will stay open.

“In the coming days, there might be some places where a lockdown is inevitable. We will take the decision in the next couple of days,” Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said after taking his first shot of the anti-Covid vaccine.

The lockdown has been imposed in all the areas that come under the Nagpur Police Commissionerate.