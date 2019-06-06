Locals protest against Traffic, Transport authorities

Death toll in yesterday’s accident rises to 4

* DC imposes restrictions on entry of vehicles

Excelsior Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, June 6: While the death toll in yesterday’s accident of a minibus because of rash driving rose to four after one of the victims succumbed to injuries today, locals held a strong protest against Transport authorities, Traffic Department and the District administration for their alleged failure to regulate vehicular movement in the town.

Reports said that Tripta Rani (64), wife of Bhushan Kumar of Barrian, Udhampur, who was seriously injured in the accident near DC office and had been referred to Military Hospital Udhampur, succumbed to her injuries early this morning.

As already reported, three persons were killed and six others got injured when a rashly driven minibus skidded off the road and rammed into pedestrians before turning turtle near DC office, Barrian Dhar Road Udhampur, yesterday morning. The minibus, bearing Registration number JK020-1889, was over speeding while attempting to overtake another minibus.

Meanwhile, locals held a strong protest demonstration against ARTO Udhampur, Traffic Department and District Administration Udhampur at Slathia Chowk Udhampur. They raised slogans alleging that the accident happened due to the negligence of Traffic Department and ARTO Udhampur. They were also demanding a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the next of the kin of deceased and Rs 50 thousand for the injured.

Meanwhile, District Magistrate, Piyush Singla issued a fresh advisory, restricting entry of trucks, trollies and other heavy loaders in Udhampur town between 8.00 am to 7.00 pm during summer and between 9.00 am to 6.00 pm during winter.

The action has been taken in the wake of tragic road accident that occurred on Wednesday and also to regulate the traffic management in the town.

According to the order issued by the DM, the location of bus stand for Ramnagar and Dudu areas would be shifted to a spot near Hanuman Mandir. Similarly, the buses plying towards Ramban, Doda and Kishtwar district will not be allowed to enter the city, and shall adopt highway route from Phalata to avoid congestion in the city areas.

Meanwhile, the District Development Commissioner held a brainstorming session with the officers of District Road safety Authority, Councillors of Udhampur town and other stakeholders to work out modalities for tackling with the traffic issues in the town.

He asked the ARTO to conduct audit of all route permits issued originating from Udhampur and rationalize them as per the actual requirement. The ARTO, Dy SP and District Police shall ensure strict penalty on traffic violators.

He directed the concerned to ensure that the mini buses must stop at the designated points only and in case of violation strict action including seizure of vehicle must be taken against violators. He also stressed that drivers must wear proper uniform. ARTO was asked to organize sensitization camps for drivers and conductors in collaboration with various Matadors and Bus unions.

DDC further directed the ARTO to notify a dedicated Whats App number for registration of complaints and encourage public to register complaints against the traffic rule violators so that strict action is initiated against them. He further asked him to submit a fortnightly action taken report to DDC in this regard.