List of states under lockdown in India 2021: Know lockdown guidelines, relaxation and restrictions

Lockdown in India 2021: As per the Union Health Ministry’s data, India recorded 93,249 new Covid-19 cases and 513 deaths in 24 hours on Sunday. This is the highest single-day spike in cases that the country has seen since September 2020.

Eight states witnessed a steep rise in daily new Covid-19 cases and accounted for 81.42 per cent of the infections. These eight states are Maharashtra, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Madhya Pradesh.

Maharashtra continues to be the biggest contributor to India’s daily Covid tally. The state reported 49,447 new cases and 277 deaths on Saturday. As per the researchers, the spread of infection is likely to peak in mid-April and active cases may go up to 7.3 lakh. Check out the list of states under lockdown in India 2021.

Jammu and Kashmir

Amid rising coronavirus Covid-19 cases, Jammu and Kashmir L-G Manoj Sinha on Sunday announced schools will be closed for 2 weeks.

“In view of rising trend in #COVID19 cases in J&K & likelihood of young children getting infected & transmitting infection in large numbers,ALL classes upto& including Class 9 in schools will be closed for 2 weeks in all schools beginning on Monday, 5 April till 18 April 21 in J&K.”

“Classes 10, 11 & 12 will also be closed for one week in all schools from Monday, 5 April 2021 till 11 April 2021 in entire J&K. Further, all gatherings for social and customary functions will be restricted to 200 only and after following due COVID SOPs,” tweeted L-G Sinha.

Odisha

The Odisha government on Saturday announced a night curfew in ten districts. “In the interest of the general public and to prevent transmission of infection, it is directed that night curfew in the districts of Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Bargarh, Balangir, Nuapada, Kalahandi, Nabarangpur, Koraput, and Malkangiri will be in force from April 5 till further orders,” said Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mohapatra in an order.

The night curfew will come into force from April 5. The night curfew will remain in place from 10 pm till 5 am.

Telengana

Sirpur village under Mallapur mandal of Jagtial district in Telangana has gone into a self-imposed lockdown till April 15. The gram panchayat made the announcement on Sunday. Grocery stores and other essential services will be allowed to operate in two slots — between 6 and 10 am and between 5 and 9 pm.

Delhi

Covid-19 cases continued to rise in Delhi. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said his government has not yet taken a decision to impose a lockdown in Delhi. He said the government is formulating a plan to strengthen facilities at hospitals and will increase ICU beds in government and private hospitals. “I appeal to the people of Delhi with folded hands, please wear masks,” he said.

Chhattisgarh

Durg district administration has announced a complete lockdown in the district from April 6 to 14. Apart from it, there is a strict night curfew order in many of Chhattisgarh districts, including Raipur.

Pune

Eateries, bars and restaurants in the Pune district of Maharashtra will remain shut for seven days starting April 3.

How many vaccines are there for Covid-19 in India?

India has approved two vaccines – Covishield and Covaxin – for emergency use to fight the Covid-19 pandemic in the country.

Covishield has been developed by the Oxford University scientists in collaboration with the pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca

Covaxin has been developed by the indigenous vaccine developer Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR). Its trial is in the final stage.

Third phase of Covid-19 vaccination in India

On April 1, 2021, the third phase of Covid-19 vaccination in India has been started. People above 45 years of age (with/without co-morbidities) can opt for vaccines against the novel coronavirus.

“#LargestVaccineDrive #Unite2FightCorona

If you are 45 years of age (born before January 1, 1977) then you are eligible to receive your #FirstDose of #COVIDVaccine. Register on the CoWIN portal and get vaccinated on your turn,” tweeted the Ministry of Health (@MoHFW_INDIA) on April 1, 2021.

Safety of Covid-19 vaccines

Covid-19 vaccines are safe and effective. CDC recommends you get a Covid-19 vaccine as soon as you are eligible.

According to cdc.gov, “Over 145 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine were administered in the United States from December 14, 2020, through March 29, 2021.”

India started a nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive on 16 January with healthcare workers getting inoculated and vaccination of the frontline workers started from February 2. The second phase of Covid-19 vaccination began on March 1 for all the senior citizens aged 60 and above along with those in the age group of 45-59 years with co-morbidities.