Lingayat seers hold protest in Hubballi over brutal killing of Neha Hiremath

HUBBALI, Apr 20 : A group of Lingayat Swamijis from Haveri, Gadag, and Dharwad districts, along with leaders of Hindu organisations, held a protest here on Saturday to condemn the brutal killing of student Neha Hiremath at BVB College.

The protest comes in the wake of a massive demonstration held on Friday by several Hindu organisations, ABVP members, and fellow students over the incident.

Neha, the daughter of a Congress Corporator of the Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation, Niranjan Hiremath, was stabbed to death by another student, Fayaz, from the same college last Thursday.

Expressing their anger and concern, the Swamijis demanded severe punishment for the accused and immediate measures to ensure the safety of women and female students. They voiced their frustration over the current state of law and order, calling for urgent changes in the legal system to ensure swift justice against perpetrators of such heinous crimes.

Dingaleshwar Swamiji of Fakireshwar Mutt of Shirahatti, who is also an independent candidate for the upcoming Lok Sabha Election, accused certain politicians of exploiting Neha Hiremath’s death for political gains. He urged both state and central governments to take such issues seriously and prevent the recurrence of such crimes.

Lingayat Swamijis from Savanur, Shiggavi, Kundagol, and Dharwad, along with other leaders, warned politicians against using Neha Hiremath’s death as a political tool. They emphasized the importance of respecting the dignity and privacy of the deceased and her family.

In a separate development, members of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and various Hindu organisations staged protests in Hubballi and Dharwad today, demanding justice for Neha Hiremath. Karnataka Minister for Social Welfare, Lakshmi Hebbalkar, along with a delegation of Veera Shaiva Lingayat leaders, visited Neha Hiremath’s parents, Geeta and Niranjan Hiremath, at their residence in Hubballi to offer condolences and support during this difficult time.

The incident has sparked widespread outrage and calls for action to ensure the safety and security of students and women in the region. (UNI)