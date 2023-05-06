Lightning Strike Kills 4 Including A Couple In Kashmir

Srinagar, May 6: Four people including a couple were killed after lightning struck in Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam and Pulwama districts on Saturday.

A couple identified as Hilal Ahmed Hanji and his wife Rozia Jan died when a cloudburst hit Bujbagh area of Pampore in Pulwama district, officials said.

The incident took place at around 2.30 pm.

“The deceased were working in a paddy field when the incident took place,” an official said.

An hour later two persons including an elderly lady died after lightning struck the Sochal Pathri near Doodh Pathri in J&K’s Budgam district, officials said.

They were identified as Taja Begum, 50 and Muhammad Sultan Chopan, 57, both residents of Gurwaith Kalan Khansahaib Budgam.

The two were grazing goats at the meadows when the lighting struck.

Several parts of Kashmir received a fresh spell of rain on Saturday. The rain caused a dip in the day temperature in Srinagar from 23.3°C on Friday to 18.5°C on Saturday. Srinagar received 6.4 mm of rain during the day.

Meteorological Centre, Srinagar, has predicted widespread rain in Kashmir for the next two days. (Agencies)