Light snow, rain likely in Kashmir & Ladakh

SRINAGAR: Cold wave condition continued across Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh on Tuesday with some relief forecast by the weather office as light spell of snow and rain is expected to occur on Wednesday.

“Light snowfall and rain is likely to occur in J&K and Ladakh between February 2 and 3. Weather will remain mainly dry after February 4 with further improvement in minimum temperatures,” an official of the meteorological (MET) department said.

Drinking water pipe lines in the valley have frozen because of very low night temperatures causing complete disruption in water supply.

Srinagar recorded minus 4.6 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature on the day while it was minus 9.3 and minus 7 in Pahalgam and Gulmarg, respectively.

Leh town of Ladakh recorded minus 13.9, Kargil minus 17 and Drass minus 23.9 as the night’s lowest temperature

Jammu city had 7.7, Katra 8.6, Batote 3.5, Bannihal 0.6 and Bhaderwah 0.5 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.