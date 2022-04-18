Earthquake of 3.4 magnitude hits J&K

JAMMU, April 18: An earthquake of low intensity jolted the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, officials said. The magnitude of the earthquake was measured on the Richter scale 3.4 with the epicenter at Kishtwar in Jammu and Kashmir.

The tremors were felt for a few seconds. The tremors were felt at 12.09 pm with the latitude 33.41 and longitude 76.42 with the depth 10 kms. There was no report of loss of life or damage to property. (Agencies)