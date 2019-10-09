Lifting of Lockdown

Sir,

India, after winning a series of diplomatic battles against Pakistan, now needs to gradually lift the lockdown imposed on the erstwhile State of Jammu and Kashmir. So far the diplomatic success scored by India has been to foil Pakistan’s attempt to internationalise the issue and bring in third party intervention. New Delhi did succeed in its attempts. The only concern voiced by the international community was the lockdown imposed and the possible human rights violation once the siege is lifted. The Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has voiced this in the UN General Assembly (UNGA) and accused New Delhi of oppressing the people of J&K.

Only saving face for Pakistan was the condemnation that came from the Contact Group of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC). But OIC Contact Group finally dashed Pakistan’s hope by saying that the issue should be resolved through “a negotiated settlement” through talks between the two countries. China has some tacit support for Pakistan, but failed to garner support for its “all weather friend” in the UNSC. China has claimed parts of Indian territory and even occupied parts of Ladakh and says that its boundary dispute with India is hangover from history.

India should not provoke Pakistan for a war but should be prepared for it if the latter initiates it. It should take adequate attempts to check the export of terror by Pakistan that has resulted in loss of lives of 41,866 persons in 71,038 terror attacks since 1990 in Jammu and Kashmir. New Delhi has to gradually lift the siege in Jammu and Kashmir and regain the confidence of the people. Already the process has been initiated by lifting the lockdown in Jammu and parts of northern Kashmir and promise of conducting elections to local bodies. Gradually bringing normalcy in Jammu and Kashmir will justify and permanently ensure India’s diplomatic success.

Ashok B Sharma

