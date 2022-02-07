Life returns to normal after weekend COVID restrictions lifted in Kashmir

SRINAGAR, Feb 7: Normal business activities resumed in Srinagar and other major towns and districts of Kashmir valley after Covid-19 restrictions on non-essential movements weekend lockdown were lifted on Monday.

Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir Government on Sunday lifted the weekend lockdown curbs on non essential movement following decline in Covid positive cases and allowed the coaching centres to resume offline teaching with 50 percent capacity.

This was decided during the meeting of the State Executive Committee (SEC) headed by the Chief Secretary of Jammu and Kashmir. However, it has stated that the previous Covid containment measures notified under various orders will continue.

However, the night Curfew will remain in force in all Districts from 10 pm to 6 am with complete restriction on non-essential movement.

The authorities in Jammu and Kashmir had imposed weekend lockdown on January 15 following the rise in COVID-19 positive cases.

All shops and business establishments were open in Srinagar and transport was playing on all routes as normal.

Health officials were making repeated announcements through a public address system fitted on a vehicle at busy Residency road, Lal Chowk, Amirakadal and Hari Singh High Street asking people to wear face masks and maintain Covid Appropriate Behaviour for the safety. (Agencies)