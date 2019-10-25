Life can never be same again: Gaurav Gill opens up on Jodhpur tragedy

NEW DELHI: In a matter of few weeks, India’s top rally driver Gaurav Gill got to experience the best and worst moment of his professional career, leaving the otherwise strong-willed person completely shaken.

Driving through treacherous terrains at lightening quick speed makes you fearless and your vision razor sharp. But one can’t really prepare for something which happened with Gill last month.

Going flat out in the Jodhpur round of Indian National Rally Championship, the 37-year-old, driving at more than 160kmph, hit the apex coming out of a blind corner and before he could react, his car collided with a motorcycle, leading to the death of three including a minor who was on that trespassing vehicle.

“This kind of incident teaches you everything about life. Life can’t be the same again. It has to change. It is obviously not easy to live with this when it is not your mistake,” an emotional Gill opened up to reporters a little more than a month after the “massive tragedy”.

Life can change quickly, they say.

It changed for the worse for Gill who became the first motorsport person to be awarded an Arjuna on August 29, less than a month before the incident.

After the Government honour, Gill took part in a round of World Rally Championship 2 in Turkey. It was all going as per “the plan” for the Delhi-based drive until the tragedy struck.

"It all happened in less than half a second. I did not even see the colour of their clothes. It happened that quickly," recalled the three-time APRC champion who was booked for his involvement in the accident.