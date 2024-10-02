Life And Work Of Gandhiji Is Shaping New Jammu And Kashmir Today: LG Sinha

SRINAGAR, Oct 2: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today addressed the UT-level function commemorating the 155th birth anniversary celebration of Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi, at Raj Bhawan.

The event, organized by the Department of School Education & Department of Higher Education, also marked the closing ceremony of the Swachhata Pakhwada and Swachhata Hi Seva Abhiyan.

In his address, the Lt Governor extended felicitations to the people on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti and the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri.

Paying tributes to Mahatma Gandhi, the Lt Governor said the leadership, ideals and values of Bapu has inspired the entire country to come together for the cause of independence and build a nation that will make a lasting contribution to peace and progress of the world.

Observing that Gandhiji’s ideals of truth, non-violence, compassion and kindness present the solutions to all the challenges before the tumultuous world, the Lt Governor called upon the people to spread Bapu’s vision all over the world to make this planet a peaceful and a better place.

“Bapu’s dream was that India would become a ray of hope for the humanity and it will be a peaceful, self-reliant and developed nation. The responsibility of fulfilling these dreams rests on 140 crore Indians and the younger generation will have to play a bigger role in this journey,” the Lt Governor said.

Highlighting the transformational work done in the last five years in J&K, the Lt Governor said, under the leadership of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, empowerment of grassroots democracy and violence-free elections is a testament that Jammu Kashmir is shedding the past and creating a new future.

“Life and work of Gandhiji is shaping new Jammu Kashmir today. The world has recently witnessed a historic, free, peaceful and fair assembly elections. 1 crore 40 lakh citizens have reiterated their faith in the values of the Constitution and have resolved to contribute to the development of this beautiful Union Territory and the country,” the Lt Governor said.

He said the young generation in J&K now understand the importance of peace and democratic values and hence today they do not have tools of destruction in their hands but instruments of creation. “Our youth are determined to follow the path of truth and non-violence and to build a prosperous society,” he said.

The Lt Governor also appreciated the School Education Department and students from schools across J&K for their cleanliness endeavours like adopting a local water body, local park or a local heritage site to undertake cleanliness drive twice every month, as a mark of respect to Mahatma Gandhi.

He urged the people, especially the youth to identify one place in all the cities and villages and dedicate one day of the month for activities like cleanliness drives and Shramdaan.

The Lt Governor also appealed to all sections of the society to take inspiration from Bapu’s life and work towards public welfare.

On the occasion, the Lt Governor felicitated the students who have excelled in various competitions as a part of Gandhi Jayanti celebration.

The event also featured the enthralling performances from Artists and Students depicting the life of Mahatma Gandhi.

Alok Kumar, Principal Secretary, Department of School Education & Department of Higher Education; senior officials; heads of educational institutions; students, teachers, youth and prominent citizens from across the UT joined the celebration, in person and through virtual mode.