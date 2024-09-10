HomegalleryLieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today met Mohd Arhaan and Aarohi Dutta, Sub...
Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today met Mohd Arhaan and Aarohi Dutta, Sub Junior National Taekwondo Silver and Bronze medalists at Raj Bhawan in Jammu. They were accompanied by their Coach Rajinder Singh. The Lt Governor congratulated and extended his best wishes to the young players hailing from Poonch district.
