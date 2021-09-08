Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha in a meeting with Law and Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju in New Delhi on Wednesday.

By
Daily Excelsior
-
Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha in a meeting with Law and Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju in New Delhi on Wednesday.
Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha in a meeting with Law and Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha in a meeting with Law and Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju in New Delhi on Wednesday.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR