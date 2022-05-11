LIC’s cancer cover plan is strong support in illness

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 11: LIC of India, the country’s largest insurance organization, always comes with the best policy for its customers, in the same category, LIC’s cancer cover policy is the best policy to help in a terrible disease like cancer, the premium of this policy starts from only 2400 rupees annually.

The benefit starts from Rs10 to Rs 50 lakhs to the patient in case of any type of cancer.

A similar claim occurred in the Jammu-1 branch of the corporation, in which the policy holder had given only two installments of Rs 2900 and he fell victim to a disease like cancer and LIC paid a claim of Rs 10 lakhs to the patient.

The Branch Manager, Jammu-1, Rajesh Kumar Nagar told that apart from this Rs 10 lakhs, the policy holder will also get the assistance amount of Rs 10,000 per month for the next 120 months and only a great organization like LIC can pay the claim of Rs 22 lakhs in just Rs 2900.

Today, when this cancer disease is taking a terrible form especially in Jammu and Kashmir, it is very important to have cancer cover policy of LIC at this time.