Library grant to Govt schools to inculcate reading habit

NEW DELHI: The Government on Monday said that under the Samagra Shiksha provisions have been made for library grant to government schools so as to inculcate reading habit among students of all ages and to strengthen school libraries, including purchase of books.

“The States / UTs have been advised to make guidelines for use of libraries in schools including number of periods, to be earmarked as library period in schools. To promote the habit of reading in students, States and UTs have been advised to set up Reader’s club with the help of National Centre for Children’s Literature (NCCL) which is a wing of National Book Trust (NBT),” said Union Minister for Human Resource Development Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ in a written reply in the Lok Sabha. The ‘Padhe Bharat Badhe Bharat’ (PBBB) is a sub-programme of erstwhile Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) which is continued under the new integrated scheme Samagra Shiksha to ensure quality at the foundational years of schooling.

The objectives of the programme are to promote early reading and writing with comprehension skills in children, and also basic numeracy skills. States/ UTs are implementing PBBB in their respective States/UTs using multiple strategies and approaches. These include adoption of NCERT model of early reading, provision of supplementary reading material, development of State specific models for early Maths and early reading, collaboration with organizations like UNICEF etc. He further stated that the Central Government has taken various steps towards the implementation of the programme of PBBB, which inter-alia, include preparation of special bridge materials for States having a high tribal population; provisioning of free textbooks, development and procurement of supplementary reading material; in-service teacher training; having dedicated teachers for foundational classes and maintaining the required Pupil Teacher Ratio (PTR) as prescribed under the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (RTE) Act, 2009. (AGENCIES)