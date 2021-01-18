LG’s Principal Secy to ascertain progress on directions on weekly basis

Admn Secys, Div Coms, DCs asked to ensure participation

Mohinder Verma

JAMMU, Jan 18: In order to ensure strict implementation of the directions being issued by the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory Manoj Sinha, his Principal Secretary Nitishwar Kumar will start holding review meetings with all the Administrative Secretaries, Divisional Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners from this week.

Besides directions of the Lieutenant Governor, his Principal Secretary will also hold deliberations on a host of other issues particularly strategizing/identifying the delivery of public services and preparation of road-map for change in public perception about the functioning of the Government departments.

“The Principal Secretary to the Lieutenant Governor shall hold review meetings with all the Administrative Secretaries, Divisional Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners on every Friday on a number of issues including implementation of directions of the Lieutenant Governor”, read an order issued by General Administration Department on the directions of the Raj Bhawan.

As per the schedule, firstly, Nitishwar Kumar will hold meeting of Administrative Secretaries of all the departments and all the Deputy Commissioners on strategizing/identifying the delivery of public service through digital platform. He will also hold deliberations on simulation in Jammu and Kashmir of best practices on public welfare/administration duly awarded with the Prime Minister’s Awards for Excellence in Public Administration.

It is pertinent to mention here that the best practices on public welfare and administration which have been duly recognized by the Government of India are introducing and implementing an innovative idea, scheme and project to meet stake-holders requirement; bringing perceptible improvements in processes and systems and building institutions and making public delivery systems responsive, transparent and efficient particularly by leveraging technology etc.

Moreover, the Lieutenant Governor’s Principal Secretary will discuss the road-map for change in public perception–identification and execution of three works in each department in the Financial Year 2020-21.

Thereafter, Lieutenant Governor’s Principal Secretary will hold deliberations with the Health and Medical Education Department regarding registration of beneficiaries under SEHAT and distribution of cards. Under the SEHAT Scheme, financial cover of up to Rs 5 lakh is being given to per family in Jammu and Kashmir on floater basis.

Later, Principal Secretary to Lieutenant Governor will ascertain progress on Digitalization of Land Records under the Centrally Sponsored Scheme and Geo-Tagging of Wakq Properties in a meeting with the Administrative Secretary of Revenue Department, Divisional Commissioners and all the Deputy Commissioners.

All the Administrative Secretaries, Divisional Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners have been explicitly told to attend the meetings positively on the scheduled time. “Further, the participants except those based in Jammu will attend the meetings through virtual mode”, read the order.

“There are many forums from which the Lieutenant Governor issues directions to the administration including meetings with the delegations, during review meetings of the departments, field visits and through online public grievance hearing mechanism”, sources said, adding “Lieutenant Governor wants to ascertain their implementation status on weekly basis that is why he has asked his Principal Secretary to conduct review meetings”.

“The Principal Secretary will update the Lieutenant Governor regularly on the implementation of directions as well as progress on other important issues identified for deliberations with the Administrative Secretaries, Divisional Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners”, sources further said, adding “this new mechanism will go a long way in making the bureaucrats accountable and ultimately public grievances redressal mechanism will get a big boost”.

Sources further said, “redressal of public grievances remains the priority of the Lieutenant Governor along with the smooth conduct of LG’s Mulaqaat-Live Public Grievance Redressal System”, adding ” Chief Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam has already directed the Administrative Secretaries to devote two hours every week to review the issues pertaining to public grievances in their departments also”.

It is pertinent to mention here that Lieutenant Governor’s Principal Secretary has already conducted meetings of senior bureaucrats on a number of important issues and personally inspected some major developmental works to ascertain the progress and he is well acquainted with the issues being confronted by the administration.