LG’s Mulaqaat: Lt Governor interacts with applicants of JK-IGRAMS

Out of 1.89 lakh grievances received, 1.85 lakh have been resolved

Aim to reduce redressal time of a grievance and response within reasonable timeframe, says Lt Governor

Resume public outreach activities for better coverage of government schemes, enhanced interaction with common man and effective monitoring of big-ticket projects: LG to DCs

Jammu, Feb 22: Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha today interacted with applicants of J&K Integrated Grievance Redress and Monitoring System during “LG’s Mulaqaat- Live Public Grievance Hearing” through virtual mode, and took first hand appraisal of people’s issues and grievances.

During the latest edition of the programme, several grievances of the applicants were redressed on the spot by the Lt Governor.

Our aim is to reduce redressal time of a grievance and response to every genuine complaint within a reasonable timeframe. It has been our endeavor to ensure the principles of good governance bring accountability, transparency and better services to citizens, the Lt Governor said.

Quality of resolution of a grievance is crucial to promote social justice, faster development and people’s participation. We must ensure the disposal of every genuine public grievance to make the system more accountable, responsive and efficient, Lt Governor said.

He also lauded the efforts of five best performing Administrative Departments, five best performing HoDs and DCs of best performing Districts in terms of resolving the grievances received on the JK-IGRAMS.

Till now, 1,89,369 applications were taken up for disposal in mission mode approach. Of these, 1,85,123 have been resolved, it was informed.

The Lt Governor directed the Deputy Commissioners to resume public outreach activity for better coverage of government schemes, enhanced interaction with common man and effective monitoring of big-ticket projects.

Mohd Amin Dar of Kulgam would get a Pacca House under PMAY-Grameen, which is closely being taken up by the DC office Shopian, the Lt Governor was informed by the Deputy Commissioner.

Dilawar Ahmad Sheikh of Shopian appreciated the LG led administration for resolving the issue of water scarcity in orchards of his area.

Shiv Kumar expressed his gratitude towards the chair for sanctioning of old age pension in favour of his grandmother Smt Shanti Devi.

On the issue brought forth by the applicant Annayat Fayaz from Pulwama regarding repair work on the steel bridge (Bod-Kadal) over Laar Nallah, the Lt Governor sought details from the concerned officer of the PWD (R&B) department. The Engineer informed the chair that the work has been already tendered and shall be completed by March end.

Anil Kumar from Pounthal, Jammu raised the issue of dilapidated conditions of rooms at Middle School Chunana, on which Deputy Commissioner Jammu apprised the Lt Governor that funds have been sanctioned for renovation work at the said school, and the work would be completed this year with the construction of an additional class room for students.

Najeeb-ur-Rehman from Doda drew the attention of authorities towards augmenting the health facilities at Urban Health Training Centre, Ghat, upon which he was informed that due attention would be given to his request.

On the application of Naseeb Singh represented by his son regarding compensation in lieu of the damages caused to houses during road cutting by NHAI, Deputy Commissioner Udhampur informed the chair that the issue would be resolved within days after due process. The Lt Governor directed the DC to follow the matter personally and ensure that due compensation is provided to the affected families.

Similarly, DC Reasi also briefed the Chair on the issue of providing electricity poles and transformers for better power supply to village Bagankot of Tehsil Chasaana. It was informed that work of augmenting power infrastructure has been started.

Responding to the grievance of Nazir Ahmad Shah of Ramban pertaining to Water Supply Scheme Peerpora, Tethar, Deputy Commissioner Ramban briefed the chair on the measures taken to permanently redress the issue, and immediate measures are being put in place.

Rehana Batul Commissioner/Secretary, Public Grievances moderated the monthly program of LG’s Mulaqaat while informing the chair about the progress and status of grievances received on JK-IGRAMS.

The Lt Governor also sought feedback from the people on the grievance redressal mechanism.

Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary; Atal Dulloo, Additional Chief Secretary Finance; Vivek Bhardwaj, Additional Chief Secretary, Health and Medical Education Department; Nitishwar Kumar, Principal Secretary to Lt Governor, Administrative Secretaries; Divisional Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners, Superintendents of Police, Heads of the Departments, and other senior officers were present during the interaction, in person and through virtual mode.