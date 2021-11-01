LG’s Mulaqaat: Lt Governor addresses public grievances during Live Grievance Hearing

Directs concerned Deputy Commissioners to provide relief to all affected farmers at the earliest

District in-charge Secretaries to review the respective districts and ensure officers on the ground serve people, address the concerns within a reasonable time-frame

Ensure all benefits of central and UT schemes are delivered with total transparency: LG

Srinagar, Nov 1: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today took first-hand appraisal of the public issues and grievances during “LG’s Mulaqaat- Live Public Grievance Hearing” at Raj Bhavan through virtual mode.

While interacting with the randomly selected individuals from across the UT during the two-hour-long programme, the Lt Governor issued on spot directions for early redressal of the grievances of several complainants and directed the officials to expedite the process for removal of roadblocks to developmental works.

The Lt Governor passed explicit directions to the concerned Deputy Commissioners to provide immediate relief to all the farmers affected due to hailstorms and snow. It is imperative that money is transferred directly into their accounts on priority, he added.

Laying special emphasis on proactive measures to resolve people’s grievances through accountable and responsive governance, the Lt Governor directed the District in-charge Secretaries to review the respective districts and also directed them to make sure officers on the ground serve people, and address their concerns within a reasonable time-frame, besides ensuring that all the benefits of central and UT schemes are delivered with total transparency.

Rehana Batul Commissioner/Secretary, Public Grievances briefed the Lt Governor about the progress and status of grievances received on Jammu and Kashmir Integrated Grievance Redress and Monitoring System (JK-IGRAMS).

The Lt Governor took a detailed assessment of the progress made on JK-IGRAMS and sought public’s feedback on the administration’s efforts in redressing the grievances of the applicants.

The Lt Governor also enquired about the action taken report on the grievances put forth in the previous LG’s Mulaqaat.

On the grievance of an applicant from Budgam district of Central Kashmir regarding the issuance of Economically Weaker Section Certificates to deserving individuals, the Lt Governor directed the concerned Deputy Commissioner to ensure that EWS Certificates are issued timely to the genuine applicants.

Similarly, on the grievance of an applicant from Rajouri district of Jammu division pertaining to the repairing of an irrigation canal in Sunderbani area, the Lt Governor was apprised by the Deputy Commissioner Rajouri that a large portion of the canal has been repaired while the rest would be repaired at the earliest.

Giving details on the grievance put forth by a complainant from Udhampur regarding the issue of power outage in her area during snowfall, the Deputy Commissioner Udhampur briefed the Lt Governor that the power outage in the area was due to absence of transformer and now the transformer is being installed in the area.

Similarly, complainants from Pulwama and Shopian put forth the issue of dredging of a canal and removal of encroachment from a playground, respectively. The Lt Governor passed on spot directions to the concerned DCs to address the same at the earliest.

The concerned officers briefed the Lt Governor in response to the issues and grievances raised by the applicants pertaining to Health, Civic Bodies, repair of roads and bridges, drinking water supply, power supply, and irrigation facilities.

Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary; Atal Dulloo, Additional Chief Secretary Finance; Nitishwar Kumar, Principal Secretary to Lt Governor, Administrative Secretaries, Divisional Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners, Superintendents of Police, Heads of the Departments, and other senior officers remained present during the interaction, in person and through virtual mode.