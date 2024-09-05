LG’s greetings on Teachers Day

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Sept 4: The Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, has greeted the teachers on the eve of Teachers’ Day.

In a message, the Lt Governor said, “On the occasion of Teachers’ Day, I extend my heartiest greetings and felicitations to all the teachers. Tribute to great educationist, philosopher and former President of India, Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan on his Janm-Jayanti. His life and works continue to inspire generations of Indians”.

“Teachers are the true architects of the nation and shaping the destiny of our country. A teacher plays many roles simultaneously by instilling creativity, curiosity, team-work, leadership qualities and civilizational values of harmony, brotherhood and compassion in our children. I convey my best wishes and express my gratitude to all the teachers for their dedication and commitment towards the growth of humanity”, he added.