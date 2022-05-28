LG’s Admn forcing PHE workers to adopt agitational path: JSEWA

Excelsior Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, May 28: Strongly demanding regularization of all the daily wagers, Jal Shakti (PHE) Employees & Workers Association has alleged that Lt Governor’s Administration was forcing PHE workers to resort to agitational path.

Addressing a press conference here today, senior trade union leader and president of the JSEWA, Som Nath said that PHE daily wagers and consolidated workers are struggling for the last over 15 years for the regularisation of their services. Many of them have rendered the services of over 20-25 years and have given their prime youth to the department but they are still waiting for justice. They are the worst example of exploitation in the country. Even the so called Human Rights organizations are also sleeping over their issue, Som Nath regretted.

He pointed out that on Nov 11, 2020, their Association leaders met the Lt Governor over the issues of daily wagers including release of wages and regularization, the LG assured that their issues will be resolved within three months but it is unfortunate that even after 18 months the issues could not be resolved. This Administration is just buying time and not serious in solving their issues. Many workers are without wages since long. He alleged that Govt itself was forcing daily wagers to go on strike. He appealed all the workers to fully support their `Kam Chhor Hartal’.

Som Nath urged the Government to enact a concrete policy for the regularisation of daily wagers, release of the pending wages of daily rated/ consolidated/ land donor workers, implement Minimum Wages Act in J&K, clear all the pending SRO-43 cases, conduct DPC of all cadre in the department, fill up of all the vacant posts, remove shortage of staff at water/ pumping stations and Division and Sub Divisional level offices and initiate repair/ maintenance of duty/ staff rooms.

He appealed all the bodies of the PHE employees and workers to remain united for this cause and render full support to the striking workers.

Others who spoke on the occasion included- Vijay Kumar Sharma, Suraj Parkash, Dinesh Kesar, Rajinder Sharma, Karan Singh and others.