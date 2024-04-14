LG visits VYOM Child Development Centre

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 13: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today visited VYOM (Vibrant Young Open Minds) Child Development Centre, at Roop Nagar Jammu.

The Lt Governor went around the various sections of the centre and took appraisal of the facilities and services being extended to the children.

He appreciated the endeavour of the Social Welfare Department in collaboration with Brianpreneurs Foundation for the development of children with neurodiverse needs.

Harvinder Kour, Mission Director, ICPS, J&K; eminent Neurologist, Dr Sushil Razdan; Sunaina Tickoo, Founder & CEO Brainpreneurs, senior officials of Social Welfare Department and members of Brianpreneurs Foundation were present.