LG visits family of Krishan Dev Sethi, offers heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members

JAMMU: Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha today visited the family of Late Krishan Dev Sethi, former MLA and father of Law Secretary J&K, Achal Sethi.

The Lt Governor offered his heartfelt condolences to the family members on the passing away of Krishan Dev Sethi. He prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.

Late Krishan Dev Sethi was the last surviving member of the J&K Constituent Assembly.

During his visit, BVR Subrahmanyam, Chief Secretary; Nitishwar Kumar, Principal Secretary to the Lt Governor; Sanjeev Verma, Divisional Commissioner, Jammu; Mukesh Singh, IGP Jammu; Sushma Chauhan, Deputy Commissioner, Jammu; and Shridhar Patil, SSP Jammu accompanied the Lt Governor.