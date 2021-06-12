LG visits family of Councillor Pandita

*Sanctions Rs 40 lakh relief to family

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 12: Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha today visited the family of Municipal Councillor Rakesh Pandita, who was killed by terrorists in Tral, Pulwama on June 2, and expressed solidarity with the bereaved family members.

Conveying condolences to the family members of the deceased President of Municipal Committee Tral, the Lt Governor said that whole administration stands with the family of late Rakesh Pandita in this hour of grief.

The Lt Governor assured the bereaved family of stringent action against the perpetrators, and informed that a high-level investigation has already been initiated. He added that the terrorists involved in this heinous act of violence will be brought to justice soon.

The Lt Governor sanctioned the ex gratia amount of Rs 40 lakhs to the family members of late Pandita.

Nitishwar Kumar, Principal Secretary to Lt Governor; Dr. Raghav Langer, Divisional Commissioner Jammu; Anshul Garg, Deputy Commissioner Jammu accompanied the Lieutenant Governor.