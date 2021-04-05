LG speaks to former DyCM Muzaffar Hussain Baig & his wife; enquires about their health

JAMMU: Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha today spoke to Former Deputy CM of J&K, Muzaffar Hussain Baig and his wife Safina Baig, DDC Chairperson, Baramulla, on phone and enquired about their health & well-being.

He prayed for their speedy recovery, and healthy & long life.

Both Muzaffar Baig and his wife are under home quarantine after being tested positive for Covid-19, where doctors are regularly monitoring their health.