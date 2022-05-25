LG Sinha visits Mata Vaishnodevi temple head priest’s residence, offers condolence

JAMMU, May 25: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday visited the residence of Amir Chand, the head priest of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi temple, and condoled his demise, officials said.

Chand passed away in Katra in Reasi district on Saturday. He was 85.

Sinha visited his residence in Reasi and expressed condolences to the family members, the officials said. Chand apparently died of heart attack. (Agencies)