LG Sinha visits DH Poonch to enquire about health of civilians who were injured in a road accident

Announces ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh to Kin of those who lost their lives and Rs One lakh for seriously injured in the accident

POONCH, Sept 14: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha visited District Hospital, Poonch to enquire about the health of civilians who were injured in a tragic road accident at Sawjian and met the relatives and doctors treating the injured.

The Lt Governor announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 5 lakh each for the Next of Kin of those who lost their lives and Rs. 1 Lakh for those who have been seriously injured in the accident.

The Lt Governor expressed grief over the loss of lives in the unfortunate accident and directed the Police and Civil authorities to provide best possible treatment to the injured.

“Saddened by the loss of lives due to a road accident in Sawjian, Poonch. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families who lost their loved ones. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured”, said the Lt Governor.

The six civilians, who were seriously injured, have been airlifted to Jammu for treatment.