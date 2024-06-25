LG Sinha Visits Baltal Base Camp; Reviews Arrangements For The Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra

Ganderbal, June 25: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today visited the Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra Base Camp at Baltal and reviewed the arrangements for the holy pilgrimage. He directed senior officers of the Administration, SASB, Police, Security forces and other stakeholder departments to coordinate with each other for better security and Yatra management.

At Baltal Base Camp, the Lt Governor discussed with the senior officers of Police and Security Forces the security arrangements in place for the safe and secure pilgrimage. He took first hand appraisal of preparedness of the Administration, Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board, health and disaster response teams and the service providers.

The Lt Governor also reviewed the facilities including accommodation, food, connectivity, transportation, power and water supply, sanitation, RFID counters, health, availability of fire tenders, medicines, oxygen, parking facilities, telecommunication, Heli services, IEC Activities, registration of service providers, etc.

The Lt Governor directed the officials to ensure that all the requisite amenities are in place and extension of seamless services to the devotees of Baba Amarnath Ji.

He also interacted with the representatives of service providers and appealed them to provide every possible support to the visiting yatris.

Vijay Kumar, ADGP Kashmir; Dr Mandeep Kumar Bhandari, CEO, Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board; other senior officers of UT Administration, Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board, Police and Army also accompanied the Lt Governor.