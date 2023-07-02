LG Sinha Visits Baltal Base Camp, Reviews Arrangements For Amarnath Yatra

LG interacts with Civil Administration, J&K Police, CAPFs officers and all other stakeholders involved in ensuring best of arrangements for devotees

BALTAL, Jul 2: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha visited Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra Base camp at Baltal, today and reviewed the arrangements made for the sacred pilgrimage.

At the base camp, the Lt Governor interacted with the officers of Civil Administration, J&K Police, Central Armed Police Forces and all other stakeholders involved in ensuring best of arrangements for devotees.

“Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra holds great relevance in our tradition and it is a symbol of peace, harmony and inclusive growth. I could feel the ecstatic joy of pilgrims at Baltal, who were getting ready for Shri Amarnath Ji pilgrimage,” the Lt Governor said after interacting with the devotees.

He said, “the congregation of seekers and keepers of divine wisdom from across the country are here to celebrate one of the oldest spiritual traditions of India.”

“Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra is as much about sharing new ideas, reforms in different states as it is about search for the supreme truth and spiritual strength. Each step towards the holy cave is eternal contentment, human bonding and source of inspiration for the entire society,” the Lt Governor added.

Yatra also reflects Unity in Diversity in this enchanted land and people from different faith, sects contribute to make it a smooth and enjoyable journey for the seekers. It sows the seed of bliss and creates the path for inner transformation, promotion of cultural ethos, the Lt Governor observed.

During his visit, the Lt Governor took stock of amenities including healthcare, sanitation, communication, lodging and langar facilities and the day-wise status of the Yatris arriving at the Base Camp.

The Lt Governor directed the officials to deploy adequate men, machinery and measures of road safety from Sonamarg to Baltal route.

The Lt Governor also reviewed the operations of DRDO Hospital and the Joint Police Control Room established at Baltal.

Dr Raghav Langer, Secretary Planning, Development and Monitoring Department briefed the Lt Governor on deployment of officers, Traffic management, operations of the heli services installation of tents, sanitation, power and water supply and Rapid Assessment System for feedback.

Speaking to media persons on the sidelines of his visit, the Lt Governor said the auspicious occasion of holy Yatra and the warm hospitality of the citizens have ensured unprecedented increase in the tourism influx in the UT this year.

I believe the pilgrims coming for the sacred pilgrimage will return to their respective states as the Brand Ambassadors of new and aspiring Jammu Kashmir, the Lt Governor said.

Appreciating the collective efforts of stakeholder departments, BRO, Police and security forces, the Lt Governor said the widening of track, installation of safety railings at vulnerable stretches and elaborate security arrangements will ensure the safe and hassle-free pilgrimage of the devotees.

We have increased the holding areas and have sufficient holding capacity in case of inclement weather condition. The Lt Governor also shared the extensive arrangements made for healthcare of pilgrims.

Radio Frequency Identification System (RFID) is fully implemented for pilgrims. We have laid special focus on sanitation and cleanliness. Sufficient number of emergency responders from NDRF & SDRF has been deployed, he added.

Dr Mandeep Kumar Bhandari, CEO, Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board; Vijay Kumar, ADGP Kashmir; Shyambir, Deputy Commissioner Ganderbal and other senior officers of District Administration, SASB, Police and Army accompanied the Lt Governor.