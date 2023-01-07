LG Sinha Visits GMC Hospital To Inquire About Those Injured In Rajouri Terror Attacks

DE Web Desk

JAMMU, Jan 7: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday visited Government Medical College (GMC) hospital here to inquire about the health of civilians injured in terror attacks in Rajouri district, officials said.

Sinha also met with the family members of the injured and assured them of all possible assistance, an official spokesman said.

He said Principal, GMC Jammu, Shashi Sudan and other senior doctors briefed the Lt Governor on the health condition of the injured — Sanvi Sharma, Prince Sharma, Rohit Sharma and Pawan Kumar — and medical procedures being followed.

Sinha directed the hospital administration to ensure that the best possible medical care and assistance is provided to the injured for their speedy recovery, the spokesman said.

Four persons were killed and seven others injured when terrorists attacked several houses in Dhangri village in Rajouri on January 1. An Improvised Explosive Device (IED) left behind by the terrorists exploded on the morning of January 2, killing two cousins and injuring several others.